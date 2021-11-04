North Posey hoping to ‘stay balanced’ ahead of sectional bout with Mater Dei

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Posey football team is hungry for revenge as the Vikings prepare to compete with Mater Dei in the Class 2A sectional championship on Friday night.

Meeting for the 17th time in the history of both programs, Mater Dei enters this week’s matchup having come out on top each time these two teams have squared off on the football field.

North Posey has not won a sectional title since 2005, which is the same year the football program last advanced to the state championship.

The Vikings are balanced on both sides of the ball this season, with quarterback Harold Bender throwing, wide receiver Devin Lintzenich catching and running back Jed Galvin toting the rock. Last week, the Vikings demolished a tough North Knox team in a dominant 41-18 victory, proving to head coach Waylon Schenk and the rest of Poseyville that this team is ready for battle.

[HIGHLIGHTS: North Knox vs. North Posey]

”Our guys have had a really good year winning the conference title and making it to a sectional final in Sectional 40 is really difficult,” Schenk said.

“We’re definitely a balanced team,” Bender said. “Whatever the defense is giving us, we’re going to probably take - it’s what we do. We’re confident on running and passing the ball.”

“Doing a self-scout on us last week, looking at where we’re at number-wise, I think we’ve run the ball 227 times and we’ve thrown 225 passes,” Schenk said. “So if you told me we were going to do that going into the season, that’s what we want to do - be as balanced as possible.”

North Posey will take on Mater Dei at the Reitz Bowl on Friday at 7 p.m.

