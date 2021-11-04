Ind. health officials say vaccine appointments are available for 5-11

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,065 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,027,981 cases and 16,301 deaths.

The state coronavirus map shows 37 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 17 new cases in Warrick County, eight new cases in Perry County, seven new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Posey and Gibson Counties, five new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

State health officials say appoints are available for Hoosiers 5-11, but pediatric vaccine supplies may be limited initially as shipments arrive on a staggered basis.

A parent or guardian must provide consent, and children under 16 must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by an adult.

The pediatric dose of Pfizer is lower than the dosage for ages 12 and older, so parents should make sure they visit a site that carries the pediatric dosage.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 32,641 cases, 487 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,370 cases, 134 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,408 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,685 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,819 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,712 cases, 115 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,435 cases, 45 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,315 cases, 44 deaths

