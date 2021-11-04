Birthday Club
Gov. Holcomb directs work on lawsuit to challenge vaccine mandate

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb says he’s directing the Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit to challenge the vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees.

It’s an emergency temporary standard (ETS) published by OSHA, that would require vaccines or weekly COVID-19 testing.

[US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4]

Gov. Holcomb released the following statement.

“I direct the Indiana Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government regarding the OSHA ETS. This is an overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers. While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce.”

