Gibson Southern ready to utilize offensive weapons needed for sectional crown

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson Southern football team has all the pieces for a deep postseason run.

The Titans defeated Mount Vernon in the opening round of sectional play, continued their dominance against Salem, and now have all their weapons in place.

“The great thing about our offense is there are so many weapons,” Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart said. “Our offensive line has done such a great job, we just kind of take what the other team’s giving us. Whether it’s in the running game or in the passing game.”

This year is senior quarterback Brady Allen’s last season at the helm of the Gibson Southern offense, so this will be his last chance to win a sectional title before taking his talents over to West Lafayette with the Purdue football program.

The Titans have not won a sectional championship since 2015. But as Allen has said all season long, his team is a year older, wiser and stronger.

“It goes back to last year, a lot of those young guys getting a chance to play, getting those early opportunities,” Allen said. “Then working so hard in the offseason to get our chemistry down even more. We were able to do a lot with our offense because of these guys and I think it’s been the definition of our season.”

“Leadership is really important,” sophomore running back Sean DeLong said. “Guys like Brady and Rory, just seeing how they play, being able to watch them, what they do, how they act at practice, what they say to us.”

Allen is on track to surpass 3,000 total passing yards by the end of Friday night, with 42 passing touchdowns and 170 completions on the season. All of which could not have been done without the strong receiving core led by Rory Heltsley.

On Friday, Gibson Southern will play Heritage Hills, which is a team the Titans have faced eight times in the past four seasons.

For the last three meetings, Coach Hart’s squad has been victorious. This time, Hart and Allen say it’s going to come down to how each team executes under the lights.

“It’s always an exciting game,” Allen said. “You know you’re always going to get your best shot from those guys and they’re always going to get ours. It’s going to be a heck of a game. The regular-season game you got to put behind you, you can’t think about, because they’ll come out with some different stuff. Just got to be ready for it.”

The Titans and Patriots will square off at Fort Branch on Friday at 7 p.m.

