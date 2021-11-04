EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A hard frost under a Freeze Warning until 9:00 a.m. This will be the coldest morning since April 2nd...with lows cascading into the mid-20s. Generous sunshine coupled with light northeast winds will push high temps in the lower 50s which is 10-degrees below normal.

Friday, after a frosty start, sunny and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Friday night, mainly clear as lows sink into the lower 30s.

Saturday, southerly winds will ramp up temperatures into the upper 50s. Saturday night, mainly clear and not as chilly with lows in the mid-30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer with high temps climbing above normal for the first time since last Sunday. High temps will ascend into the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.