Evansville’s Sunset Skatepark design being finalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Sunset Skatepark is coming to the Evansville riverfront as the city approved $650,000 for the project.

Officials say it will be an accessible public concrete skatepark on the riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone.

They say the project will connect the current Mickey’s Kingdom Playground to the new Evansville Water and Sewer Utilities Pump Station Project, right along the Greenway.

According to city leaders, Sunset Skatepark has raised more than $800,000 due to support from the skate and bike community fundraisers, community partners and grants.

Officials say they are currently finalizing the design of the skatepark before the second input session with the skate community.

They say they plan to have the park completed by the second quarter of 2022.

Sunset Skatepark will be an upgrade to replace Lamasco Skatepark that opened in 2001.

