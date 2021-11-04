Deputies: Baby inside hoarding home, fentanyl found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville parents are in jail on neglect charges after deputies say they were called to a home for a welfare check.

Deputies were called to a home in the 4500 block of Crestview Drive after they say they got a tip from a caller that the parents’ newborn baby was in danger.

According to the caller, the baby had not received any medical care since birth.

When authorities showed up, they say the homeowner, 33-year-old Clifford Johns II, shut the front door.

They then got a search warrant for 31-year-old Sasha Drake, who was also inside the home. They say she was wanted for failure to appear.

When deputies searched the home, they say they saw trash and hoarding throughout the home from the floor to the ceiling. They also say there were insects inside.

They took Drake into custody and spoke with the father, Clifford Johns.

Johns told deputies their baby was born on October, 31 inside the home and has not been provided any medical care since birth.

During a second search, authorities say they also found drug paraphernalia, a pill bottle with aluminum foil with a white powdery substance inside, along with an unused syringe.

Officials say that white substance later tested positive for fentanyl.

According to an affidavit, Drake admitted to using meth and heroin while pregnant. She also said she didn’t take the child to the hospital before or after the birth because she knew the Department of Child Services would take her baby away.

It states that the baby has since received medical attention, and they are waiting on the infant’s blood test results.

Both Drake and Johns are booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect and drug charges.

