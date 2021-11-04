Evansville city officials see new restaurants downtown as sign of economic growth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big things are on the way in Evansville.

Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District officials say between now and the middle of next year, nine new restaurants are coming to the area.

“Downtown is in a growth spurt,” Josh Armstrong, president of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District said.

Officials say 170 restaurants moved into the area over the past year and a half, and 64 units are under construction. They say retail and restaurants follow rooftops, so more people means greater demand.

City officials say they have been working to improve downtown for a long time, and they are happy to see it pay off.

“National demographic trends have indicated that our downtown is a few years behind other cities our size,” Armstrong said. “And so we knew this would come, it just takes work and it takes attention to making sure that we’re continuing to attract developers and that we’re continuing to attract new businesses. It’s a process.”

Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket is a restaurant that’s been on Main Street for a few years, and its owners are planning to open a new restaurant just over a block away to replace Arazu on Main, which closed earlier this year. The plan is to replace it with a fine-dining steakhouse and seafood place.

Comfort officials say they have enjoyed seeing downtown thrive.

“It’s been exciting,” Matt Dickerson, operations manager for Comfort by the Cross-Eyed Cricket said. “Here on Main Street, you have different restaurants that are popping up all over the place down here. It’s exciting for Evansville, downtown, really everything here. There’s no such thing as bad competition, so it makes it fun.”

The improvement district says most of the coming restaurants are early in their development, so city officials can’t say too much about them, but they’re excited to see small businesses open in the area rather than big chains.

“It’s important that downtown is a special place,” Armstrong said. “And we’re a special place because of the people that live here, the people that work here, and the small businesses that are here.”

The improvement district says 20% of the city’s jobs and 12% of payroll paid in the county are in downtown Evansville, which is about 2% of the city’s landmass and 0.5% of the county, so a strong downtown helps a lot of people.

City officials say the new restaurants are a mix of old restaurants being replaced, spaces that weren’t eateries before becoming restaurants, as well as new builds.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.