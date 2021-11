EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville dispatch says crews responded to an apartment fire on East Iowa Street.

They say it happened just before midnight at Carpenter Port Apartments.

Dispatchers tell 14 News the fire started either in the bathroom or in a hallway.

We’re told crews were on the scene for about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.