Caught on camera: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A man captured a video of an elk attacking a person in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife continually warns people to avoid conflict with wild animals, especially animals that pose a danger to people and pets. Click here for more tips and advice from the wildlife agency.

The latest attack caught on camera happened in Estes Park in late October.

Eric Burley, who runs the Facebook page @Delvis Prime, was filming a herd that was in town close to people.

Elk walking through Estes Park isn’t out of the norm for the popular tourist destination.

Burley noticed the elk were starting to show signs of aggression.

“This ain’t good,” Burley said in the video. “They’re showing teeth.”

Seconds after Burley started warning people around him, he noticed a man walking directly toward an elk that was starting to move away from the herd and in the direction of people.

“Watch out, sir,” Burley said to the man. “Watch out! Watch out!”

The man either didn’t hear him, or chose to ignore the warning, and continued walking.

That’s when the elk taught him a tough lesson to learn.

The elk lowered his head and knocked the man off his feet.

A woman rushed to the man’s side to check on him. The man appeared to be physically OK, just a bit shaken up.

When KKTV asked Burley how he knew the elk was showing signs he was about to attack, Burley responded with, “I used common sense.”

Burley hopes the video serves as a reminder to others that you should always be cautious around wildlife.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

