Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Castle volleyball aims to make history in state finals showdown with McCutcheon

By Tamar Sher
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school volleyball season is wrapping up in the Hoosier State, and the Castle Knights are the lone Southwestern Indiana team to make it to the state championship game.

For the first time ever, the Knights advanced to the state finals after sweeping Roncalli in the IHSAA Class 4A semistate game last weekend.

[PREVIOUS: Castle’s defense propels volleyball team to first-ever state finals appearance]

The blue and gold have stayed dominant and consistent throughout the season. Castle now has won 25 straight matches, including 23 sweeps during that span.

However, the Knights are not done writing history, as they move on to play McCutcheon for the Class 4A crown.

“Indescribable really,” Castle senior hitter Olivia Patton said. “We’ve worked so hard this season and we played great competition before the postseason.”

“We just hit that Roncalli game plan over and over, and they stuck to it,” Castle head coach Daniel Watson said. “I think anytime you stick to it in a gnarly environment like this - just speaks to the quality of kids. They’re intelligent, they’re smart, they play for each other, and any time you’ve got that type of recipe, you’re going to be bound for success.”

Castle (32-2) and McCutcheon (29-6) are slated to square off in the IHSAA Class 4A volleyball state championship at Ball State’s Worthen Arena on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Derek Hebel and Heather Rouse
Pair wanted in Wisconsin homicide arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
Indiana advocate: Brace for costly winter heating season

Latest News

Gibson Southern ready to utilize offensive weapons needed for sectional crown
Gibson Southern ready to utilize offensive weapons needed for sectional crown
North Posey hoping to ‘stay balanced’ ahead of sectional bout with Mater Dei
North Posey hoping to ‘stay balanced’ ahead of sectional bout with Mater Dei
Sports floor almost finished inside Owensboro Convention Center
Sports floor almost finished inside Owensboro Convention Center
Castle volleyball aims to make history in state finals showdown with McCutcheon
Castle volleyball aims to make history in state finals showdown with McCutcheon