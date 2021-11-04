Castle volleyball aims to make history in state finals showdown with McCutcheon

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school volleyball season is wrapping up in the Hoosier State, and the Castle Knights are the lone Southwestern Indiana team to make it to the state championship game.

For the first time ever, the Knights advanced to the state finals after sweeping Roncalli in the IHSAA Class 4A semistate game last weekend.

[PREVIOUS: Castle’s defense propels volleyball team to first-ever state finals appearance]

The blue and gold have stayed dominant and consistent throughout the season. Castle now has won 25 straight matches, including 23 sweeps during that span.

However, the Knights are not done writing history, as they move on to play McCutcheon for the Class 4A crown.

“Indescribable really,” Castle senior hitter Olivia Patton said. “We’ve worked so hard this season and we played great competition before the postseason.”

“We just hit that Roncalli game plan over and over, and they stuck to it,” Castle head coach Daniel Watson said. “I think anytime you stick to it in a gnarly environment like this - just speaks to the quality of kids. They’re intelligent, they’re smart, they play for each other, and any time you’ve got that type of recipe, you’re going to be bound for success.”

Castle (32-2) and McCutcheon (29-6) are slated to square off in the IHSAA Class 4A volleyball state championship at Ball State’s Worthen Arena on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.