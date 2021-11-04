Brad Staton announces run for Henderson mayor

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked the first day for candidates to file for 2022 local elections in Kentucky, and one candidate has already thrown his hat into the ring in the Henderson mayor’s race.

[READ MORE: Candidates can now file for 2022 election in Daviess Co.]

Mayor Pro Tem Brad Staton announced in a social media post on Wednesday that he would like to fill the seat currently held by Mayor Steve Austin, who’s held the position for three terms.

In the post, Staton asked for the people’s support.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.