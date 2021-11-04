Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Brad Staton announces run for Henderson mayor

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked the first day for candidates to file for 2022 local elections in Kentucky, and one candidate has already thrown his hat into the ring in the Henderson mayor’s race.

[READ MORE: Candidates can now file for 2022 election in Daviess Co.]

Mayor Pro Tem Brad Staton announced in a social media post on Wednesday that he would like to fill the seat currently held by Mayor Steve Austin, who’s held the position for three terms.

In the post, Staton asked for the people’s support.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Derek Hebel and Heather Rouse
Pair wanted in Wisconsin homicide arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
Indiana advocate: Brace for costly winter heating season

Latest News

Brad Staton announces run for Henderson mayor
Brad Staton announces run for Henderson mayor
Wednesday was the first day for candidates to file for the Daviess County local elections in...
Candidates can now file for 2022 election in Daviess Co.
Candidates can now file for 2022 election in Daviess Co.
Candidates can now file for 2022 election in Daviess Co.
Senator Braun hopes to block vaccine mandates
Senator Braun hopes to block vaccine mandates