Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

AP source: Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier arrested

The arrest of Igor Danchenko occurred Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter....
The arrest of Igor Danchenko occurred Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian analyst who helped provide information for a dossier of research used during the Trump-Russia investigation has been arrested as part of an ongoing special counsel investigation, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The arrest of Igor Danchenko occurred Thursday and is part of special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, according to the person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what charges Danchenko might face.

The New York Times first reported the arrest. A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment, and a lawyer for Danchenko had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Derek Hebel and Heather Rouse
Pair wanted in Wisconsin homicide arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
Indiana advocate: Brace for costly winter heating season

Latest News

It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
A large potato sits on a toy truck at Donna and Colin Craig-Browns home near Hamilton, New...
Doug the ugly New Zealand potato could be world’s biggest
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Detective: Rittenhouse shouted ‘Friendly!’ to pursuer