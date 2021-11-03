Woman indicted on manslaughter charge after deadly Dec. crash in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A woman has been indicted in a deadly crash that happened last year.

Court documents show Amanda Walters was indicted on several charges including 2nd degree manslaughter, operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of meth and marijuana.

The report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office shows the crash happened on State Route 360 on December 11 of last year.

The report shows the car driven by Walters ran off the road, hit a fence and several fence posts, then overturned and hit a tree.

Deputies say Walters’ passenger, Lori Trent died at the scene.

Walters had minor injuries.

Tuesday, the Sheriff told us Walters had not yet been arrested. As of Wednesday afternoon, she had still not been booked into the Webster County Jail, which houses Union County inmates.

