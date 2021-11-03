Birthday Club
White deer spotted several times near Elberfeld

White deer near Elberfeld
White deer near Elberfeld(Ruth Stout)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Stout family near Elberfeld has sent us several pictures of a white deer, that could be albino.

Ruth Stout says they’ve seen her three times in the last three weeks.

Experts say seeing a white or albino deer is extremely rare.

They estimate one in every 20,000 deer is white.

An albino deer is even rarer.

The difference between a white deer and an albino is in the eyes and hooves. Albino deer will have pinkish eyes and hooves, not dark ones.

In 2018, a hunter in Dubois County also spotted an all white deer.

White deer near Elberfeld
White deer near Elberfeld(Ruth Stout)

