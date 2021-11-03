West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club is giving an update on the 50/50 half pot.

The news conference is set for Monday Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

So far, no winner has been announced. Monday is the deadline for a winner to come forward.

The winning number is NC-9398487.

This year’s Half Pot total was a record-breaking $1,515,260, which exceeds the previous mark of more than $1.3 million that was reached in 2020.

The winner will take home over $750,000 after the pot is split.

