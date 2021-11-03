Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club is giving an update on the 50/50 half pot.

The news conference is set for Monday Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

So far, no winner has been announced. Monday is the deadline for a winner to come forward.

The winning number is NC-9398487.

This year’s Half Pot total was a record-breaking $1,515,260, which exceeds the previous mark of more than $1.3 million that was reached in 2020.

The winner will take home over $750,000 after the pot is split.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers rushed to Sycamore Street after reports of children swallowing fentanyl.
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Donald Carlisle
Former Oakland City Police Officer charged with attempted murder
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64

Latest News

EFD warns of turkey fryer dangers ahead of Thanksgiving
EFD warns of turkey fryer dangers ahead of Thanksgiving
Joshua Fuller
Owensboro man accused of murder pleads not guilty
First swim meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center set for this week
First swim meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center set for this week
White deer near Elberfeld
White deer spotted several times near Elberfeld
Brian Baumgartner
Warrick Co. murder trial underway