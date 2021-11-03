Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re under a freeze warning this morning.

Today has been called monumental as kids five to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s been over a week since a three-year-old died in a home, where over 5,000 fentanyl pills were found in Evansville. After a court appearance, four people are officially charged with murder related to the case.

The Atlanta Braves are world champs. It’s the team’s first World Series win since 1995.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers rushed to Sycamore Street after reports of children swallowing fentanyl.
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
Donald Carlisle
Former Oakland City Police Officer charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Indiana advocate: Brace for costly winter heating season
Crews paving, milling 47th Street bridge in Dubois Co.
Ind. Sen. Mike Braun challenging vaccine mandate