Warrick Co. schools moving to masks optional

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Schools have sent a letter to parents say masks will be optional for schools and extracurricular events starting Monday, Nov. 8.

“After careful consideration and planning, we believe we can operate our schools safely in a mask-optional environment. As I stated in my message last Friday, Warrick County’s health metrics continue to show a consistent decline in the number of cases, as well as a steady drop in the positivity rate. As of today, Warrick County continues to have a two-metric score of 1.0 with a positivity rate of under 6%. Additionally, our in-school data show that we are averaging less than one case per school across the entire corporation,” said Superintendent Todd Lambert in the letter.

Students must still wear masks on busses, and masks are still recommended for those who want to wear one.

Officials say if the number of students and staff testing positive reaches 2% of the total student and staff population of that school, the school will be asked to take additional precautions, which will likely include a temporary return to a mask-required environment.

WCSC schools are using rapid/BinaxNow testing in order to reduce quarantine length for close contacted students. They say starting November 8, they will also test symptomatic students.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

