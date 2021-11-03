Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Warrick Co. murder trial underway

Brian Baumgartner
Brian Baumgartner(Source: Warrick County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The murder trial is underway for a Boonville man.

46-year old Brian Baumgartner is one of three people charged with the death of Valerie Ruark.

The 32-year old Boonville woman’s body was found burned in a remote Warrick County field in 2019.

26-year old Anthony Wolfe Jr. was convicted earlier this year and sentenced to 75 years in prison.

A plea deal was reached in the case of 38-year old Ivory Baumgartner. She pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to probation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers rushed to Sycamore Street after reports of children swallowing fentanyl.
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Donald Carlisle
Former Oakland City Police Officer charged with attempted murder
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64

Latest News

EFD warns of turkey fryer dangers ahead of Thanksgiving
EFD warns of turkey fryer dangers ahead of Thanksgiving
Joshua Fuller
Owensboro man accused of murder pleads not guilty
First swim meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center set for this week
First swim meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center set for this week
White deer near Elberfeld
White deer spotted several times near Elberfeld