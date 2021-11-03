Warrick Co. murder trial underway

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The murder trial is underway for a Boonville man.

46-year old Brian Baumgartner is one of three people charged with the death of Valerie Ruark.

The 32-year old Boonville woman’s body was found burned in a remote Warrick County field in 2019.

26-year old Anthony Wolfe Jr. was convicted earlier this year and sentenced to 75 years in prison.

A plea deal was reached in the case of 38-year old Ivory Baumgartner. She pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to probation.

