Tell City receives grant money for road maintenance

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City received grant money through Community Crossings, a program with the Indiana Department of Transportation. The money is meant to maintain or improve roads.

This is the second year that Tell City received money through Community Crossings, but the first time getting the maximum amount.

Tell City has put a lot of money into its roads. In 2020, city leaders received over $700,000 in Community Crossings money. This year, they got the full $1 million, but that’s not all.

Each community receiving money is expected to match a certain percentage of the money they receive based on community size. Add it all up, Tell City has put over $2.5 million into paving roads over the past two years.

”It’s very important that we have our roads up to date and taken care of, obviously,” Tell City Mayor Chris Cail said. “It’s a quality of life thing so we want all of our residents to have nice streets to drive on, as well as all visitors to our community, So when people visit our community, looking to move here and they see nice, well-maintained streets, that’s enticing for them to move to our community.”

City officials say they were expecting to hear whether they had been awarded the funds in October, so hearing back at the start of November was a bit of a happy surprise.

Mayor Cail is excited to put the money to use, and he’s grateful for everyone who made it possible.

”It means a lot to me,” Mayor Cail said. “It was a goal that I set out as mayor, was to get the max amount and we accomplished it. It’s not an ‘I’ job, it’s a job that myself, the street commissioner, my administrative assistant and clerk-treasurer worked very hard to make happen.”

As part of their application, city leaders made a list of roads that need some help, so they already know where to start.

Tell City is using the funds from last year to pave roads right now. This year’s money should be available next spring or summer.

