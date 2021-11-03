Birthday Club
Spencer Co. woman arrested on neglect of a dependent & battery charges

Megan L. Weddle.
Megan L. Weddle.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they made an arrest after receiving a tip from the Department of Child Services about allegations of battery against a child.

Authorities say they learned 22-year-old Megan Weddle allegedly battered a child under 14-years-old in Spencer County.

After reviewing the investigation, the Spencer County Prosecutor asked for a warrant for Weddle’s arrest.

She was arrested on Monday and taken to the Spencer County Jail.

Weddle was charged with neglect of a dependent and battery.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

