Spencer Co. woman arrested on neglect of a dependent & battery charges

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they made an arrest after receiving a tip from the Department of Child Services about allegations of battery against a child.

Authorities say they learned 22-year-old Megan Weddle allegedly battered a child under 14-years-old in Spencer County.

After reviewing the investigation, the Spencer County Prosecutor asked for a warrant for Weddle’s arrest.

She was arrested on Monday and taken to the Spencer County Jail.

Weddle was charged with neglect of a dependent and battery.

