Spencer Co. sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths; Hoosier children begin to get vaccinated

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,024 new COVID-19 cases and 53 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,025,957 cases and 16,283 deaths.

The state coronavirus map shows two new deaths in Spencer County.

As for county metrics, all area counties are in yellow, except Gibson County, which is still in orange.

The metric score for Vanderburgh County is still 1.5. EVSC school officials have said the mask mandate will stay in place if the number is 1.5 or higher.

[Kids’ turn arrives for COVID-19 shots]

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Pediatric vaccine supplies may be limited initially as shipments arrive on a staggered basis. Health officials say you are encouraged to make an appointment or call ahead.

A parent or guardian must provide consent, and children under 16 must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by an adult.

The pediatric dose of Pfizer is lower than the dosage for ages 12 and older, so parents should make sure they visit a site that carries the pediatric dosage.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 32,604 cases, 487 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,364 cases, 134 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,391 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,677 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,813 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,706 cases, 115 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,430 cases, 45 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,312 cases, 44 deaths

