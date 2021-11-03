Birthday Club
Several Indiana communities receiving funding for construction projects

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation announced 218 cities, towns and counties received over $100 million in funds through Community Crossings.

11 of those communities are in our area.

According to state officials, the Community Crossings initiative has provided over $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.

Communities submitted funding applications back in January. State leaders say those applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions and impacts to safety and economic development.

The following communities are receiving funding:

  • Dubois County - $431,129.37
  • Huntingburg - $565,140.00
  • Mount Vernon - $345,794.55
  • Newburgh - $955,376.67
  • Petersburgh - $154,716.99
  • Pike County - $727,599.93
  • Rockport - $423,372.70
  • Spencer County - $1,000,000.00
  • Tell City - $1,000,000.00
  • Warrick County - $601,416.52
  • Vanderburgh County - 742,378.46

You can find a whole list of recipients here.

The next call for projects in Community Crossings will open in January 2022.

