RR crossing work set to close road in Gentryville for 10 days

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say a railroad crossing repair is planned for State Road 62 near Gentryville.

Beginning on or around Tuesday Nov. 9, Norfolk Southern railroad crews will begin repairing the crossing on S.R. 62 near the intersection of County Road 1500 North.

The project will require a full road closure.

Work is expected to last for about 10 days, depending upon weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure. All through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 62, U.S. 231, S.R. 68 and S.R. 161.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

