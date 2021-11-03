Birthday Club
RR crossing replacement set to close Ft. Branch road for 6 days

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Department of Transportation officials say a railroad crossing replacement is set for State Road 168 in Fort Branch.

Beginning on or around Monday Nov. 8, CSX railroad crews will begin replacing the crossing on S.R. 168 near the intersection of North Railroad Street.

They say the project will require a full road closure.

Work is expected to last about six days depending upon weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 41, S.R. 68 and S.R. 65.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

