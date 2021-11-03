Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is accused of trying to attack a police officer with a knife.

It happened just before 9 Tuesday night on Watson Lane.

Police say officers were called to a disturbance and ran into Kevin Dolin.

Officers say he took an aggressive stance with that knife and tried to attack the officer while they tried to subdue him.

He’s booked into the Henderson County Jail on several charges, including attempted assault on an officer.

