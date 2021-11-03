Pair wanted in Wisconsin homicide arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say two homicide suspects are now in custody and facing several charges.

Tuesday, just before 8 p.m., troopers say they spotted a car in Earlington that had been stolen from a gas station in Madisonville.

They say they tried to pull the car over, but the driver wouldn’t stop. After a short distance, they say it crashed into the wood line at the end of a dead end road.

Troopers say both the driver, Derek W. Hebel, 30, from Milwaukee, WI, and his passenger, Heather R. Rouse, 28, from Spring Hill, FL, took off running.

They say Hebel was found hiding in some heavy brush.

Troopers say Hopkins County Deputies found Rouse a short time later outside of a home.

After their arrest, troopers say they found out Hebel and Rouse were wanted in Wisconsin for homicide.

We’ve reached out to KSP to find out more about that case.

Derek Hebel faces the following charges:

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st degree (Motor Vehicle)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd degree (on foot)

Theft by Unlawful taking, Auto

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of alcohol or drugs, 1st offense, (aggravating circumstances)

Criminal Mischief 2nd degree

Speeding 26 MPH over the limit

Reckless driving

Derek Hebel (Hopkins Co. Jail)

Heather Rouse faces these charges:

Fleeing or Evading 2nd degree (on foot)

Theft by Unlawful taking, Auto

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Public Intoxication

Heather Rouse (Kentucky State Police)

Both are also charged with fugitive from another state.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.