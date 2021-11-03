Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro man accused of murder pleads not guilty

Joshua Fuller
Joshua Fuller(Daviees County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man accused of killing his wife says he didn’t do it.

36-year-old Joshua Fuller is pleading not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife, Hannah.

She was found with an apparent gunshot wound in her home last August.

Joshua was arrested the following day, accused of murder, domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

Kentucky State Police says a preliminary investigation shows Fuller was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife when she was shot.

Fuller has a pre-trial conference on December 14.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers rushed to Sycamore Street after reports of children swallowing fentanyl.
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Donald Carlisle
Former Oakland City Police Officer charged with attempted murder
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64

Latest News

EFD warns of turkey fryer dangers ahead of Thanksgiving
EFD warns of turkey fryer dangers ahead of Thanksgiving
First swim meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center set for this week
First swim meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center set for this week
White deer near Elberfeld
White deer spotted several times near Elberfeld
Brian Baumgartner
Warrick Co. murder trial underway