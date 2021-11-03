Owensboro man accused of murder pleads not guilty

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man accused of killing his wife says he didn’t do it.

36-year-old Joshua Fuller is pleading not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife, Hannah.

She was found with an apparent gunshot wound in her home last August.

Joshua was arrested the following day, accused of murder, domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

Kentucky State Police says a preliminary investigation shows Fuller was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife when she was shot.

Fuller has a pre-trial conference on December 14.

