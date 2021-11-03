Owensboro-Daviess Co. Christmas Parade canceled again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade has been canceled for the second year in a row.

That announcement came on the parade association’s Facebook page.

In a post, officials say they made the decision Tuesday evening due to many reasons, including increased expenses.

They also say parade volunteers have decreased.

Last year’s parade was canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the parade committee say they will start making plans for the 2022 Christmas parade after the holidays.

