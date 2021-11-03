Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

More freezing temps, much warmer weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning lows hovered around 30 degrees across the Tri-State for our first freeze of the season. Sunny skies helped push temps close to 50 on Wednesday afternoon. Sunny, dry and cool for the rest of the work week, with more freezing lows on Thursday and Friday mornings. A freeze warning continues for the Tri-State through Thursday. A shift in the weather pattern will push milder air back into the region over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will pop into the 50s, and we may reach 70 on Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will return toward the middle of next week. Thunder may be possible on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers rushed to Sycamore Street after reports of children swallowing fentanyl.
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Donald Carlisle
Former Oakland City Police Officer charged with attempted murder
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64

Latest News

14 First Alert 11/3 - Midday
14 First Alert 11/3 - Midday
14 First Alert 11/3
14 First Alert 11/3
Freeze Warning
14 First Alert 10pm
14 First Alert 10pm