More freezing temps, much warmer weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning lows hovered around 30 degrees across the Tri-State for our first freeze of the season. Sunny skies helped push temps close to 50 on Wednesday afternoon. Sunny, dry and cool for the rest of the work week, with more freezing lows on Thursday and Friday mornings. A freeze warning continues for the Tri-State through Thursday. A shift in the weather pattern will push milder air back into the region over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will pop into the 50s, and we may reach 70 on Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will return toward the middle of next week. Thunder may be possible on Tuesday.

