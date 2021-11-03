Man sentenced for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to drug dealing charges.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office of Posey County, 40-year-old Wesley Barnes was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of dealing in methamphetamine, which is a Level 4 felony.

Officials say Barnes admitted to delivering methamphetamine to a confidential informant back on Feb. 3, 2021.

“Mr. Barnes has a criminal history that includes multiple drug-related convictions,” Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers said in a press release. “In this case, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s investigation revealed that Mr. Barnes had turned to selling drugs in our community. Thanks to the dedicated work of the Drug Task Force – as well as cooperation from the confidential informant in this case – my office was able to hold Mr. Barnes accountable for his actions.”

Branes will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

