Liquor stores struggle with supply issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Liquor stores have struggled with supply issues over the past years, which is causing some strain as the Tri-State prepares for the holiday season.

Gary Edwards works for High Spirits in Evansville and has been helping people find the right alcohol for them for years.

“I’ve never seen it get so psychotic as it is right now,” Edwards said.

He told 14 News on Tuesday that the industry is suffering from shortages on the production and distribution level.

“A hiccup in one part of the world can cause all sorts of havoc downstream,” Edwards explained. “We’re at the end of the river, so this is it.”

Some of the top manufacturers have run into issues caused by production shutdowns, worker shortages and even material shortages.

“There was a point in the summer, and they couldn’t get any cans,” he said. “Then all of a sudden everything was coming in bottles. Then, it switched. There weren’t any bottles and everything was in cans.”

Edwards said even climate issues, like fires in California in 2019 and 2020, have wineries relying on leftover juices.

“You’ll just blend it with a little bit that you did get out in ‘19, and you’ll blend it in with some of the older stuff,” he said. “You just won’t put a number.”

The shortages mean folks working at High Spirits have started to scramble to keep a decent selection in time for the holidays.

“We’ve started stacking,” Edwards said. “We have boxes stacked in corners and everywhere else just to make sure that we can meet the demand at the moment.”

He said if you’re shopping and you can’t find your favorites, just check in with someone who knows best.

“If you trust your retailer, ask them, and I certainly hope that they don’t steer them wrong,” he said.

14 News spoke with liquor stores all across Evansville, and all said they were suffering from the same issues for most of the year.

