Jasper’s Facade Grant Program accepting round 2 applications

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper’s Facade Grant Program is now accepting applications for 2022.

City officials say the program provides financial assistance for exterior building facade improvements in the downtown and riverfront areas of Jasper.

They tell us the goal of the program is to help with retail growth and increase investment through enhancing building aesthetics.

A press release states that grants will be awarded for 50% of approved improvements. The minimum plan must be over $5,000 with the maximum being $10,000.

Jasper city leaders say the program will provide a total of $50,000 in grant funding for 2022.

You can find program guidelines at Jasper City Hall or the Chamber of Commerce. You can also find application information on Heart of Jasper’s website.

The deadline to apply is February 25, 2022. The winners will be announced on March 4.

