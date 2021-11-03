Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Jasper’s Facade Grant Program accepting round 2 applications

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper’s Facade Grant Program is now accepting applications for 2022.

City officials say the program provides financial assistance for exterior building facade improvements in the downtown and riverfront areas of Jasper.

They tell us the goal of the program is to help with retail growth and increase investment through enhancing building aesthetics.

A press release states that grants will be awarded for 50% of approved improvements. The minimum plan must be over $5,000 with the maximum being $10,000.

Jasper city leaders say the program will provide a total of $50,000 in grant funding for 2022.

You can find program guidelines at Jasper City Hall or the Chamber of Commerce. You can also find application information on Heart of Jasper’s website.

The deadline to apply is February 25, 2022. The winners will be announced on March 4.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers rushed to Sycamore Street after reports of children swallowing fentanyl.
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Donald Carlisle
Former Oakland City Police Officer charged with attempted murder
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64

Latest News

Greenwood issues boil advisory, asks customers to conserve water while system recharges
Boil advisory issued for customers in German Township
Indiana COVID-19
Spencer Co. sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths; Hoosier children begin to get vaccinated
Ind. Sen. Mike Braun challenging vaccine mandate
Megan L. Weddle.
Spencer Co. woman arrested on neglect of a dependent & battery charges