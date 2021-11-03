Birthday Club
Indiana advocate: Brace for costly winter heating season

(KEYC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana’s consumer advocate for utilities is urging Hoosiers to brace themselves for what’s expected to be the most expensive winter heating season in years.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor says state residents can expect to see the highest winter natural gas spot prices since 2007-08 following a recent forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine says Hoosiers who are behind in their utility bills or worried about their ability to pay should contact their local utility now to make arrangements to spread their winter heating costs over the rest of the year.

They can also take steps to reduce their energy use.

