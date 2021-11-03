Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Freeze Warning

Coldest Air Since April
14 First Alert 10pm
14 First Alert 10pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Freeze Warning will end at 9:00 a.m. Temperatures are trending below normal for the remainder of the week. Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps will only reach the upper 40s behind northeasterly winds. Tonight, clear and colder with frost developing. Low temps dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

Freeze Warning Thursday morning until 9:00 a.m. This will be the coldest morning since April 2nd. Widespread frost early then sunny skies and light northeast winds. High temps in the lower 50s which is 10-degrees below normal.

Friday, sunny and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Friday night, mainly clear as lows sink into the lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers rushed to Sycamore Street after reports of children swallowing fentanyl.
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
Donald Carlisle
Former Oakland City Police Officer charged with attempted murder

Latest News

14 First Alert 10pm
14 First Alert 10pm
As the weather edges closes to Winter, local farmers say they're prepared for the changing...
Evansville farmers say they are ready for coming fall freezes
11/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/1 14 First Alert 4pm
Freeze warning Wednesday-Thursday