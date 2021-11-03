EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Freeze Warning will end at 9:00 a.m. Temperatures are trending below normal for the remainder of the week. Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps will only reach the upper 40s behind northeasterly winds. Tonight, clear and colder with frost developing. Low temps dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

Freeze Warning Thursday morning until 9:00 a.m. This will be the coldest morning since April 2nd. Widespread frost early then sunny skies and light northeast winds. High temps in the lower 50s which is 10-degrees below normal.

Friday, sunny and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Friday night, mainly clear as lows sink into the lower 30s.

