First swim meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center set for this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville swimming and diving team will soon host the first meet at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

UE will host Saint Louis University and Arkansas-Little Rock in a triangular meet, which is scheduled to begin Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Deaconess Aquatic Center opened to the public on October 4, featuring a stretch 50-meter competitive pool. UE was originally set to host the schools on two different days, but the meets were combined in order to be a part of Evansville’s history.

“We needed to have a facility that not only serves the community, but also can attract other events here,” Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer said. “Generating revenue for sports tourism and even spending money at our restaurants and businesses to further help the economy.”

Also at the Evansville Park meeting on Wednesday, officials announced the city will add $650,000 to the $800,000 raised to build a skatepark on the riverfront.

Skatepark officials say they are currently working on finalizing the design and hope to have it built sometime next year.

