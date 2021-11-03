Final public hearing set for Warrick Co. vote center plan

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Election Board will be holding its final public hearing on its proposed Vote Center Plan.

[Previous: Warrick County Election Board proposes vote center voting plan]

It’s set for Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Meeting room on the third floor of the Old Historic Courthouse in Boonville.

Public feedback is being accepted through November 5 by e-mail to election@warrickcounty.gov or by mail to 1 County Square, Suite 220, Boonville, Indiana 47601.

Instead of only voting in your precinct, the plan would allow Warrick County residents to vote at any of the voting locations they would like.

Click here to see the vote center plan.

Click here to see the vote center map.

Officials say it would also make permanent the early voting locations offered in the 2020 General Election, including First Christian Church in Newburgh, the Election Office in Boonville, and Lynnville Community Center.

Vanderburgh County has used voting centers since 2011.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.