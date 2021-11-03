EFD warns of turkey fryer dangers ahead of Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Firefighters gathered to show what could go wrong with frying your Thanksgiving turkey.

According to the national fire protection association, deep fryer fires cause an average of five deaths, 60 injuries, and more than $15 million in property damage each year.

They say crews respond to around 1,700 cooking-related fires, just on Thanksgiving day.

”Don’t do it in your garage. Don’t do it on a covered porch. Because as we are doing here today, when it’s on that covered porch, flames doesn’t have anywhere to go. That explosion doesn’t have anywhere to go. It will come back down on top of you as you are putting that turkey on that fryer,” said EFD’s Mike Larson.

Firefighters urge people to read the turkey fryer instruction manual thoroughly before using, and do not use water to put out the fire.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.