Candidates can now file for 2022 election in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the first day for candidates to file for the 2022 local elections in Daviess County.

Officials with the Daviess County Clerk’s Office say that eight people filed on the first day for various positions.

“Every four years we get this large ballot, and we’re going to have it,” Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House said. “It’s going to be a front and back ballot and it will make for an interesting race.”

The 2022 election will mark the first time Daviess County will elect a new sheriff in over 20 years after Keith Cain announced his retirement last month.

Additionally, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly will not run again after serving three terms.

“There’s gonna be a lot of new faces come January of 2023 because of the openings,” House said.

But even with so many spots open, candidates have been slow to file.

“It’s been unusual. We thought we’d have a flood gate and a line out the door today but we didn’t,” House said. “I guess they’ll just kind of stagger in, I guess some of them will think a little bit more. There’s a lot of elections on the ballot this year.”

House says Daviess County has a high number of registered voters, but the issue with local elections isn’t registration, it’s turnout.

“The closer you get to home, the more people you’re electing here in the community, those are the ones who are going to have a big impact on your livelihood,” House added.

Most positions require a $50 payment and two signatures to file for candidacy.

House says that will be pennies compared to what most people will spend on their campaigns.

Filing runs through the afternoon of Jan. 7, 2022.

