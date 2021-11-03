Birthday Club
Boil advisory issued for customers in German Township

Greenwood issues boil advisory, asks customers to conserve water while system recharges
Greenwood issues boil advisory, asks customers to conserve water while system recharges
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -German Township Water District officials say there is now a boil water advisory for all customers in German Township

They say the temporary precautionary measure is recommended because of a water main break in the distribution system. 

The repairs have been completed; however, water pressure did fall below the mandated 20 psi during the repair work.

Officials say although the chance of water contamination is unlikely, it is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. 

Updates will be reported on the company website at www.germantownshipwaterdistrict.org, as well as on the company voicemail system at (812) 963-6403. 

