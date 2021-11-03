Aspen Dental offering free dental for veterans & families ahead of Veterans Day

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Veterans and their families can get free dental care at several Aspen Dental locations in the Tri-State in recognition of Veterans Day.

Officials say appointments are necessary.

You can make an appointment by calling 1-844-277-3646.

That’s happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 6 at the east and west locations in Evansville as well as their locations in Jasper and Owensboro.

