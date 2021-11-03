Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Aspen Dental offering free dental for veterans & families ahead of Veterans Day

(WIFR)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Veterans and their families can get free dental care at several Aspen Dental locations in the Tri-State in recognition of Veterans Day.

Officials say appointments are necessary.

You can make an appointment by calling 1-844-277-3646.

That’s happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 6 at the east and west locations in Evansville as well as their locations in Jasper and Owensboro.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers rushed to Sycamore Street after reports of children swallowing fentanyl.
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with...
6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation; child’s mom now charged with murder
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
Donald Carlisle
Former Oakland City Police Officer charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Indiana advocate: Brace for costly winter heating season
Crews paving, milling 47th Street bridge in Dubois Co.