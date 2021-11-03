Birthday Club
2 arrested on drug and gun charges in Union Co.

Sammy Lovell and Paul Pride
Sammy Lovell and Paul Pride(Union Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men are facing a long list of charges in Union County.

Sammy Lovell, 44, and Paul Pride, 46, were arrested early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they, along with KSP and Sturgis Police had a search warrant for Lovell’s home, where they found meth, marijuana plants, marijuana, and guns.

Lovell is charged with trafficking > 2 gram meth, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cultivating marijuana (5 plants or more), trafficking marijuana (>5lbs), prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

Deputies say Pride was also found on scene and charged with trafficking > 2 gram meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They say his home was searched too, and more meth, drug paraphernalia, and guns were found.

Deputies say charges on both are subject to firearms enhancements.

