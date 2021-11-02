TV show to highlight USI, UE in upcoming season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Both USI and UE are set to feature in season four of “The College Tour,” a show which highlights life on campus for different schools across the country.

USI senior David Bradley was not surprised the show chose to highlight life at his school.

“It has such a beautiful campus,” said Bradley. “The faculty and staff here care. You’re not just a number. It’s small enough to know you and big enough to grow you.”

Alex Boylan, the host of the show, says he chose USI because of the people on campus.

“We’re constantly looking for great stories,” said Boylan. “And the biggest thing about USI is the people. This is a different type of university. People matter.”

Bradley, making his television debut, says he felt honored to help represent USI.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” said Bradley. “But it means a lot to share USI’s story with this large platform.”

The USI senior says when you see him on camera, it will be him speaking from the heart.

“I did get to write my script,” said Bradley. “It had to go through approval process, but I did get to write it.”

Season four of the show has not been released yet, but you can watch previous episodes on Amazon Prime.

