Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Today, the six suspects connected to the deadly fentanyl case on East Sycamore are expected to be formally charged in Vanderburgh County. More than 5,000 fentanyl-laced pills were found after the death of a three-year-old.

We’re also learning just how powerful fentanyl is. The DEA says it doesn’t take much to be a lethal dose.

Kids ages five to 11 could soon be eligible to get a shot in the arm. CDC advisors are expected to meet and vote today.

As a UN climate change summit wraps up in Scotland today, President Biden is upping the nation’s commitment to fighting the global threat.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

