TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down both lanes of southbound I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash has shut down both lanes of southbound I-69 in northern Vanderburgh County.

Dispatch confirms traffic is being re-routed between Baseline Road and Boonville New Harmony Road for a crash involving several vehicles.

No word on injuries, but several ambulances were called to the scene as well as several flatbed tow trucks.

Crash on I-69 (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

