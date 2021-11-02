Birthday Club
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down both lanes of southbound I-69

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash has shut down both lanes of southbound I-69 in northern Vanderburgh County.

Dispatch confirms traffic is being re-routed between Baseline Road and Boonville New Harmony Road for a crash involving several vehicles.

No word on injuries, but several ambulances were called to the scene as well as several flatbed tow trucks.

Crash on I-69
Crash on I-69(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
Crash on I-69
Crash on I-69(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We will provide more information as we get it.

