TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down both lanes of southbound I-69
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash has shut down both lanes of southbound I-69 in northern Vanderburgh County.
Dispatch confirms traffic is being re-routed between Baseline Road and Boonville New Harmony Road for a crash involving several vehicles.
No word on injuries, but several ambulances were called to the scene as well as several flatbed tow trucks.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
We will provide more information as we get it.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.