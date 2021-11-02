Touchdown Live Player of the Week - Week 11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 11.

Skyler Staples, RB, Heritage Hills: The Patriots playmaker rushed 15 times for 64 yards and three touchdowns in Heritage Hills’ 36-28 victory over Bosse. They advanced to the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional Championship against Gibson Southern.

Sean DeLong, RB, Gibson Southern: Against Salem, DeLong had seven rushes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown. Plus he caught five passes for 60 yards in the Titans 56-21 defeat over the Lions. Next, they take on Heritage Hills for the sectional crown.

Harold Bender, QB, North Posey: The play-caller completed 20-of-31 passes for 295 yards five touchdowns in the Vikings 41-18 defeat over North Knox. On Friday, North Posey will take on Mater Dei in the IHSAA Class 2A Sectional Championship game.

Kasey Boone, QB, Owensboro: He completed 10-of-15 passes for 174 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Red Devils 55-18 win over Henderson County. Plus, the play-caller rushed for a 25-yard touchdown run. Owensboro ended their season 9-1.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.