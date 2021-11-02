Police investigating burglary at Henderson car wash
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a burglary at a business that happened Halloween night.
Officers were called to the F5 Car Wash on Garden Mile Road around 7 Sunday night.
Police say they found damage to a door, nearly $5,000 worth of items were taken from an office and there was severe damage to the car wash system.
If you have any information about this, call police.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.