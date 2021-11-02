Police investigating burglary at Henderson car wash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a burglary at a business that happened Halloween night.

Officers were called to the F5 Car Wash on Garden Mile Road around 7 Sunday night.

Police say they found damage to a door, nearly $5,000 worth of items were taken from an office and there was severe damage to the car wash system.

If you have any information about this, call police.

