Police investigating after Owensboro house hit with gunfire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say a house in Owensboro was hit with gunfire Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue for a report of gunshots.

They say they found a house that was hit several times. Authorities tell the five occupants of the home were not hurt.

If you know anything about this incident, call Owensboro police at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

