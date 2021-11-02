Birthday Club
PCSO: Wanted man arrested after attempting to hit deputies with SUV

Anthony Tucker
Anthony Tucker(Posey County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a wanted person was driving on SR 69 Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say they drove to the area in attempt to find the SUV when the wanted person tried to hit them head on.

According to a press release, deputies were able to avoid being hit, turned around and attempted to stop the car. Sheriff Tom Latham assisted and set up stop sticks near West Elementary School.

Officials say the driver hit the stop sticks and came to a stop.

That driver was later identified as 39-year-old Anthony Tucker of Mt. Vernon.

Tucker was arrested and booked in the Posey County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

Tucker was arrested for the following:

  • Attempted battery with a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony
  • Criminal Recklessness with a vehicle, Level 6 felony
  • Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle, Level 6 felony
  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A misdemeanor
  • Reckless driving, Class B misdemeanor

