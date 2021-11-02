Birthday Club
Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in Vanderburgh Co.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,440 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,023,980 cases and 16,230 deaths.

The state coronavirus map shows 27 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 17 new cases in Dubois County, 12 new cases in Gibson County, eight new cases in both Posey and Warrick counties, four new cases in Perry County, three new cases in Spencer County and one new case in Pike County.

It shows that one person from Vanderburgh County died.

Deaconess Hospital is holding a drive-thru flu and COVID booster clinic Saturday, November 6.

That’s being held at their downtown location from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say they will be offering the Moderna booster shot.

They also say you can receive your flu and COVID booster shots at the same time.

You can find more information on Deaconess’s website.

Dubois County Health Department is holding a COVID booster shot clinic this weekend.

That will be at the Health Department at 1187 South Saint Charles Street from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

They say they are offering all three booster shots.

No appointment is needed, but officials ask that you bring your ID, insurance cards and vaccination cards.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 32,568 cases, 487 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,357 cases, 134 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,374 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,675 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,808 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,695 cases, 115 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,428 cases, 43 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,313 cases, 44 deaths

